Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 8,045 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $169.49 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.