1,138 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $456.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.27 and a 200-day moving average of $454.67. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

