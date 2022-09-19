1,444 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 75,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $118.47 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.