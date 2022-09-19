2,160 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.