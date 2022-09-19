2,202 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EL opened at $239.38 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average of $259.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

