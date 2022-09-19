2,540 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $139.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

