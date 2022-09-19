3,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $79.87 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

