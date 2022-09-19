3,541 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

