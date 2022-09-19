4,001 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

