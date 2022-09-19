4,809 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

TFC stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

