6,414 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

