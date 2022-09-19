676 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $433.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.