6,836 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Featured Articles

