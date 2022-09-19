9,584 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

