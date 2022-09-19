985 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 10,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $286.04 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day moving average of $300.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

