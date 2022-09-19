Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $272.68 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

