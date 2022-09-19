Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.