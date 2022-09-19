Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

