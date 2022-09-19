Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Featured Stories

