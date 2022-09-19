AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 23,495 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $990,000,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.