AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

