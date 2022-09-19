AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 6,587 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 663.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

ICVT opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

