AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.86 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.