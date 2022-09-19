AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.