AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

