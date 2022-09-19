AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

