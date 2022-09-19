AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $534,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,372,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,803,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $173.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $223.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.