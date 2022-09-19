AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $550,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $54.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

