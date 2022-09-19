AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $641,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

CCI opened at $163.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.