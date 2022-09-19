AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $152.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.