AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 799 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.