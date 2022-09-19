AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 842 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $84.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

