AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

