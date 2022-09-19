AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

