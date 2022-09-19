AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,880 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $277.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.57 and its 200 day moving average is $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

