AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

