Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

