Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $287.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.