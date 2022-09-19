Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 8th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 103.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

