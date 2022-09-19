Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Gartner stock opened at $300.08 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

