Amalgamated Bank Buys 265 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,089.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $526.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.