Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,667,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.42 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.