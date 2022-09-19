Amalgamated Bank Has $6.47 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Middleby by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $134.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.