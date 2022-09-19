Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,116. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.