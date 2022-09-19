Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $159.40 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

