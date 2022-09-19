Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

TTEK opened at $132.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

