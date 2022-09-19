Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

