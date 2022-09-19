Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,303 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

