Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,457 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

