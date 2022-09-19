Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,947. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.